The Business of Design: Balancing Creativity and Profitability
21 hours ago from Helen C. Bowman, Bookworm
The Business of Design debunks the myth that business sense and creative talent are mutually exclusive and, unlike other lackluster business books, is written and illustrated to captivate a visually thinking audience. For nearly thirty years, consultant Keith Granet has helped design professionals pursue their pas ssion and turn a profit. From billing to branding, client management to marketing and licensing, The Business of Design reveals the tools necessary to create and run a thriving design business in today's ultra-competitive marketplace.
I appreciated the thoughts, suggestions and insight presented by the author. Very helpful :)
Thanks Mia :)
The Business of Design: Balancing Creativity and Profitability book is useful and informative. A practical resource for inexperienced designers who want to start their own firm.
Designer's are usually good at design but don't know much how to structure their business of design which is uber important to build a viable business, make money and keep doing for a long time :(
