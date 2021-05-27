4
Lineicons 3.0 | 5000+ Line Icons for Designers and Developers (lineicons.com)
3 hours ago from Musharof Chowdhury, Product Manager
Amazing, 5000+ icons it’s alot. All the icons are clean. Great job maker.
Thanks for checking out :)
How many of them are available to download for Free?
over 532 Icons are free
