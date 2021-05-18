Type Grid — Explore making a new typeface

Type Grid is a Figma community file divided into 3 formats: A4, A5 and Letter which includes 3 grids, normal, tall and wide.

You can share your explorations on Instagram or Twitter with #typegridexp, so I can share them on Type Grid’s social channels.

“The grid is like the lines on a football field. You can play a great game in the grid or a lousy game. But the goal is to play a really fine game.” — Wim Crouwel

Feel free to send any kind of feedback.

Figma Community file