Type Grid — Explore making a new typeface
20 hours ago from Andrea Cau, Product Designer Freelance. Maker of @TypeGrid. Curator @UXTales.
Type Grid is a Figma community file divided into 3 formats: A4, A5 and Letter which includes 3 grids, normal, tall and wide.
You can share your explorations on Instagram or Twitter with #typegridexp, so I can share them on Type Grid’s social channels.
“The grid is like the lines on a football field. You can play a great game in the grid or a lousy game. But the goal is to play a really fine game.” — Wim Crouwel
Feel free to send any kind of feedback.
