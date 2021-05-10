The 22 Products That Will Make Working Easier From Home (cmsinstallation.blogspot.com)
15 hours ago from Renuka Shamne, PHP Developer
15 hours ago from Renuka Shamne, PHP Developer
A desk?!? Why didn't I think of that when setting up my home office. What a genius product.
for fuck sake... if you are going to make a referable page with product you make a buck on, at least put some fucking effort into it.... these product are stuff almost everyone have and are not "genius"..... Office chair.... really???
Amazon affiliate riddled rubbish. I don't think we can expect much more from DN posts these days.
no i agree.. DesignerNews is a shitpost dump by now...
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now