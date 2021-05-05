Alternative of DesignerNews.co

Hi all !

Sad story today. After many years of daily use of Designer News, I feel that DN is becoming less and less relevant for design community exchanges.

There are still many cool links or interesting discussion on this platform, but - to me at least - , there are also way too many "empty" articles or non-relevant/self-promotion links.

I think I don't like DN anymore.

What's your feeling/opinion about it ?

Do you use any alternative to DN (like dev.to but for designer) ? A place where you can ask question to designers other than facebook or slack ?

Thank you all !