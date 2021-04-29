Show DN: Paletter - Create Professional Color Palettes from a Single Color (paletter.app)
3 hours ago from Max Savin, Founder
There’s a lot of incredible pro-tools coming out right now - but somehow, everyone missed the color space!
Now that apps are simpler than ever, nailing the colors matters more than ever. Like many designers - I’d spend days on a color palette, and it didn’t make it easier that clients wanted to see multiple color variations of the same design...
I thought, surely, there must be a science to all this madness, and sure enough... there is!
Paletter packs everything you could need into one tool and you don’t need to know how any of it works to leverage its productivity powers.
The feedback has been great, though some had said that Paletter may be “too pro” for their needs. I disagree - but for those who want an easier start, Paletter Lite is available for free!
Next up - integrations, Windows support, cloud features, and the transition to freemium SaaS (so, be sure to jump on this sale price).
But first up - I would love to hear your feedback!
