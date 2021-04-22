Choice Art: It's Tinder meets Spotify, but for art

Last March, at the beginning of shelter in place my friend Dan and I started working on Choice ( https://www.choice.app/ ), a mobile app that recommends art to users based on their personal tastes. With all the galleries, theaters, and venues shut down for the foreseeable future, there seemed like no better time to focus on a project that would give us an easy way to share our favorite and newest pieces of art that we’ve discovered with our group of friends.

Tired of social media doom scrolling? Selfies and politics getting you down? Choice is a social media app that emphasizes curation over creation. Instead of users having to take photos of their food or think of creative tweets, they can explore the world of art and design while learning more about their tastes and exploring what inspires them. The user experience feels like Tinder meets Spotify but for art. Users swipe through a customized stack of content (right if they like, left if they don't). Based on your tastes, you’ll be presented with artwork that we think you’ll like but may not have discovered yet. Built to mimic the old experience of going through a record store and flipping through records, we aimed to recreate that serendipitous feeling of discovering a new favorite.

When something speaks to you or catches your eye, you can swipe up to learn more about that specific piece or view the artist’s body of work. You also have the ability to view similar artwork, leave a thought, tag and save it for later, or inspire others by pushing your new discovery to the stacks of users with similar tastes.

If those users like your recommendations, you earn “Signal” which is a numeric measure of your impact in the community. The more signal you have, the more people will see your recommendations, the more you support artists by getting their work shown.

We’re still constantly iterating on the product and would greatly appreciate any feedback you might have on how to improve it. You can learn more and download the app for iOS and Android at www.choice.app