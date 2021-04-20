10Sponsor BugHerd changes vague feedback into visual, trackable tasks. Pin feedback and capture technical information to act on. 3 hours ago from Matthew HollingsworthLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now