iPhone 3D Mockups
3 days ago from Slavo Glinsky, www.slavoglinsky.com Product Designer
Hello DesignerNews!
Every time I present my iOS design I want to have in hand a nice mockup to project it in the best possible way. I was not satisfied with the current options so I created my own. And I am happy to share it with you today!
These iPhone 3D mockups work in Figma and Sketch. Color can be easily customizable so the mockup matches your brand, without projecting specific skin color or gender. It is great for inclusive promotional materials serving diverse audiences.
Oh yes, the pack includes both hands, so more nonsense button alignment when flipping horizontally!
https://www.uimaterial.com/mockups
Your feedback is welcome!
