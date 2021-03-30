3
Bobby 3.5 is now available on the App Store (producthunt.com)
1 hour ago from Nils Hoenson, Developer
Today we released a new version of Bobby app. Bobby is our very own app that helps you keep track of your subscriptions. We started working on Bobby a couple of years back and we've been steadily improving it over time.
One of the often requested feature has now been added; Categories! We're curious to hear what you folks think! Bobby 3.5 is also up on Producthunt
