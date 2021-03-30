2 comments

  • Nils HoensonNils Hoenson, 13 minutes ago

    Today we released a new version of Bobby app. Bobby is our very own app that helps you keep track of your subscriptions. We started working on Bobby a couple of years back and we've been steadily improving it over time.

    One of the often requested feature has now been added; Categories! We're curious to hear what you folks think! Bobby 3.5 is also up on Producthunt

    2 points
  • Vince SchwidderVince Schwidder, a minute ago

    Yay!

    0 points