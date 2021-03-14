Which tool do you use to send files to your clients?
8 hours ago from Pierpo C., Co-founder at Sentpaid.com
When you have a work done, how do you send the deliverables to your client? Which tool do you use? Email, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc..
8 hours ago from Pierpo C., Co-founder at Sentpaid.com
When you have a work done, how do you send the deliverables to your client? Which tool do you use? Email, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc..
It depends on what it is, but on average Google Drive share-links (with our without expiration links depending on context). I had been a longtime user of Dropbox but the commoditization of cloud storage caused me to make a price-based decision related to Google.
For work done in Figma, I may additionally send share links to files or prototypes that clients view via Figma in the browser.
For large files or quick sharing, WeTransfer has a great & simple recipient experience.
WeTransfer is my favourite because of its simplicity. I agree with you that it offer a great recipient experience. Although it has a limit of 2GB.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now