Which tool do you use to send files to your clients?

8 hours ago from , Co-founder at Sentpaid.com

When you have a work done, how do you send the deliverables to your client? Which tool do you use? Email, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc..

  • James YoungJames Young, 6 hours ago

    It depends on what it is, but on average Google Drive share-links (with our without expiration links depending on context). I had been a longtime user of Dropbox but the commoditization of cloud storage caused me to make a price-based decision related to Google.

    For work done in Figma, I may additionally send share links to files or prototypes that clients view via Figma in the browser.

    For large files or quick sharing, WeTransfer has a great & simple recipient experience.

    • Pierpo C., 1 minute ago

      WeTransfer is my favourite because of its simplicity. I agree with you that it offer a great recipient experience. Although it has a limit of 2GB.

