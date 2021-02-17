10 The State of User Research 2021 Report - data from 525 user researchers in 44 countries (userinterviews.com)2 days ago from JP Allen, User InterviewsLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now