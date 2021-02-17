More ways to share your design files on Plant public pages or via private URL

Hello friends!

I’d like to introduce some updates we’ve implemented into Plant this week.

Initially Plant as a version control plugin for Sketch, was built around private interaction and problem solving, which gives you control over the design process and communication to achieve greater efficiency.

The tasks solved by the teams are becoming more complicated, and an increasing number of stakeholders are involved in the process. We realize the importance of this problem and we made our first steps into solving them by adding the ability to share work in more ways via a public page for your files or private sharing.

This is an example of a public page on Plant: https://projects.plantapp.io/teams/plantapp

I’d like to invite you to try out Plant and give your feedback