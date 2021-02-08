2
Easier way to organize text styles?
13 hours ago from Sean R, Visual Designer
Hey fellas. What are some of your ways to approach text styles. I usually do it all after I am done which isn't the best way I know. I have sometimes 25 styles and curious best practice. Do you create them as you go? Create all the color styles as you go?
