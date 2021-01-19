6
Flagpack — Stunning flag icons for your digital product (producthunt.com)
1 hour ago from Vince Schwidder, Co-Founder & Designer at Yummygum
Hi all, we've just released Flagpack; 260+ easily implementable flag icons to use in your design or code project. We made Flagpack an open source project which means everyone who sees room for improvement can help make it better. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
