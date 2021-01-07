2
Ralley / How can I improve the homepage?
4 days ago from Calum Moore, CEO
Hey all -
I've been working on Ralley (a dev tool), and I'd love people's feedback on the homepage (and copy). Basically, Ralley allows developers to delay or schedule requests to be sent in the future (e.g. send an email in 5 minutes, or reset a user's account every month).
Any feedback would be much appreciated!
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now