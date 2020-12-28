Six products revolutionised by the print industry to fight COVID-19 positively
1 day ago from Amy Watson, Consultant
There is no question that the pandemic has had an impact on the printing industry. To lighten the effect of the depressing and turbulent times that we are facing today, the print industry decided to add some creativity into the products in response to COVID-19 which we are going to discuss below. 1. Face masks 2. PPE kits 3. Face shield 4. Advisory posters 5. Social distancing markers & floor graphics 6. Signage for operating hours
Read more: https://thestuffofsuccess.com/2020/12/27/six-immediate-print-products-that-can-assist-the-fight-against-coronavirus/
