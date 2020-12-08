Screenshot app for designers (mac) (shotr.cc)
4 hours ago from Max K, UX Designer
Congrats! This is pretty cool, but I work on an ultrawide monitor, so the portion of the screen I want to capture is usually pretty small relative to the entire screen. In particular because this tool opens the fully captured screen in a scaled down window, it means I have to zoom in to then capture the thing I actually want.
If there was a shortcut like cmd-shift-4 on mac that let me drag to select the area I wanted to then shot up in Shotr, I might add this tool to my workflow.
Thank you for the feedback!
As it stands right now, the logic is reversed: you grab the entire screen first, select the area after. But I get that it could be a nuisance to deal with the zoom. One thing I could recommend at this moment is to roughly select the area of interest and press cmd+2 (shift+2 would also work) to zoom in on it quickly. Or, if the area is small, press Z and click on it.
If there was an option to bring up Shotr zoomed on the area around your cursor automatically (without you selecting the exact region, say 600px around the cursor), would that help?
Hey everyone!
As a designer I'm making a lot of screenshots not to share them, but rather to put in Sketch or Photoshop to take a closer look at pixels. Zoom in on a neat little icon, or inspect a button that doesn't look right, or measure some size, or pick a color.
I created a simplistic app that facilitates this workflow: on a hotkey (Cmd+Shift+1 / F12) it grabs the entire screen and shows it in a window. You can zoom, crop and select things to check their sizes. If you hit Tab, color under the cursor will be copied to the clipboard. If you press arrow keys, it will show the distance between two objects closest to the cursor.
Check it out: https://shotr.cc/
DesignerNews is the first place I published it to, you guys are my first beta testers! I appreciate any feedback. Like if you downloaded the app and it launched fine, please tell me that — at least I'll know it works not only on my computer, haha. Thanks!
