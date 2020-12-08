How Much Does Magento Cost: Price for Planning, Design, Development, and Magento Website Maintenance

As you may know, Magento is an open-source e-commerce solution. That is why it requires a lot of activities from you to be managed properly and help you to reach the best results possible. You should pay attention to such vital actions as Magento store management, various customizations, third-party integrations, support and maintenance, and so on.

Also, the question of price is critical when it comes to Magento website development, and thus it’s crucial to have a clear picture of what awaits you.

Here you will find out full information about the main elements affecting the price to run a Magento store.