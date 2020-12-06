2 comments

  • Ol i, 20 minutes ago

    Yes and no... I think pixel perfect is in our designer head and view, we know when it's should be 22,5 pixel and not our customers and users if for them the result is beautiful and the UX is good, they will be happy and feel good.

    They can fell the differences if they well know our app and they are able to use them on different devises, if no, they will see nothing.

    On the last app I builded, I used 40, 43, 30, 23, 20, 16, 10, 8px on the different screens on depending how the design speak to me and how I feel using it.

    Great post, a testing on more users can be really interesting.

  • Max K, 29 minutes ago

    Love the scientific approach.

    I wonder if the results were the same if you designed the non-grid versions first, to your aesthetic liking, and then realigned things to 8px grid.

