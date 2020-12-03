2

State of Design — Swedish Edition

Design Coach

Once a year we, the design leadership community run a survey about the state of design. Even though it’s a Swedish survey, it might be of interest to designer around the globe. I hope it is of interest and let me know if you have any comments or feedback.

http://designleadership.se/state-of-design-the-swedish-edition/the-state-of-design-swedish-edition-2020-report/

  Niko Polack

    Reports based on legit research and polling are arguably more interesting than all those "20 design trends of 2020" articles based on one's subjective opinion. If I could give this doc five upvotes, I would.

