2
What's the current status of InVision Studio?
9 hours ago from John Jackson, Design Lead at Vincent
It's been a while since I read up on InVision Studio. I made the switch from Sketch to Figma and never looked back. I'm still interested in learning more about Studio, if only for passion projects. Is it still under active development and is it feasible to use it? Or is it still miles behind Adobe XD, Sketch, and Figma?
