1 comment

  • Jim Innovator, 1 day ago

    What is User Story Mapping? User story mapping is the process of creating and visually depicting a user story. There are four levels in the user story map: 1 - the user 2 - the user’s activities 3 - the user’s tasks 4 - the product’s features (described from the user’s perspective).

    User Story Mapping increases the chances of developing a product with relevant and helpful features!

    0 points