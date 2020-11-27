2
What is User Story Mapping? (youtube.com)
1 day ago from Jim Innovator, Android Developer, freelancer
1 day ago from Jim Innovator, Android Developer, freelancer
What is User Story Mapping? User story mapping is the process of creating and visually depicting a user story. There are four levels in the user story map: 1 - the user 2 - the user’s activities 3 - the user’s tasks 4 - the product’s features (described from the user’s perspective).
User Story Mapping increases the chances of developing a product with relevant and helpful features!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now