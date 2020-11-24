List of Black Friday deals for designers
1 hour ago from Artiom Dashinsky, Product Designer, Author & Maker
Let's collect the deals here in comments.
Black Friday has officially started here at Themesberg and now you can get all of our themes for a special price reduction of up to 94%! There are only a limited amount of 150 orders. Check it out!
SketchKeys — Keyboar stickers for Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Photoshop 20% OFF: 9X36Y2AKRPC6
Solving Product Design Exercises: Interview Questions & Answers — Prepare for your next design job interview. 25% OFF: DNBLACKFRIDAY2020
Generating Product Ideas — Actionable techniques for finding ideas for your next indie business. 25% OFF: DNBLACKFRIDAY2020
