How to Create the Best E-commerce Product Page Design
1 hour ago from Alisa Porter, website development consultant
As you may know, product pages are simple. You want to give the right amount of information to the customer and help them buy the desired product. As a result, the reality looks a bit different.
According to different studies, 55% of users spend less than 15 seconds on any given website. This means that once someone arrives on your product page, you’ve only got a short amount of time to spark their interest. If you miss your chance to catch the visitor’s attention – you’ve lost.
Here you will find out the techniques that are used by world-renowned companies in building their product pages, along with reviewing some current best e-commerce product pages.
