    It’s been not that long since the conversation about differences between data scientists and data engineers started. A field that used to be one of the most ambiguous in tech is getting enormously more popular every year. Positions, roles, responsibilities are still maturing.

    However, the main differences have already emerged clearly. This article will share our experience of assembling data science and data engineering teams and give insights on their tangible job responsibilities and roles.

