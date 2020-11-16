2 UX links of the week: Why you should design less, how to build better roadmaps and why leaving things unfinished is good. (uxlift.substack.com)3 hours ago from Matt K, UX LeadLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now