2
Bitcoin can buy you... - Figma Prototype
1 day ago from Ivan C., UI/UX Designer
Hey All, just a fun little prototype/project I worked on today. Prices and numbers are manually updated using the Google Sheets Sync plugin. Feedback, thoughts and questions welcome!
Best viewed on your mobile device: https://www.figma.com/proto/USKO9M8ocAylfFZAsndA3k/BitcoinCanBuy?node-id=1%3A3&viewport=553%2C351%2C0.9962978959083557&scaling=min-zoom&hotspot-hints=0&hide-ui=1
