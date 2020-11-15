BEST PRACTICES TO CREATE E-COMMERCE PRODUCT PAGES

According to different studies, 55% of users spend less than 15 seconds on any given website. This means that once someone arrives on your product page, you’ve only got a short amount of time to spark their interest. If you miss your chance to catch the visitor’s attention – you’ve lost.

Here you will discover the techniques that are used by world-renowned companies in building their product pages, along with reviewing some current best e-commerce product pages. Learn these tips and develop a product page that sells!