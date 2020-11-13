2 Vectornator latest update 3.5.4 with better Brushes, performance improvements and support with the M1-based Macs. (vectornator.io)2 hours ago from Anna D'Addario, Graphic DesignerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
