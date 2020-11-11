sheet.best v2 - major redesign (sheet.best)
Hello Designer News!
About a year ago I launched https://sheet.best with my business partners. We’ve worked extensively with Business Intelligence dashboards and tables and we know how everyone likes working with Spreadsheets - it is such a user friendly solution! Although the main focus of the product continues to be its integration with Google Sheets, sheet.best 2.0 enables you to use our already existing CRUD REST API (with GET/POST/PUT/PATCH/DELETE requests), with data aggregation, filtering, pagination, along with: Transforming a Google Drive folder into a REST API Uploading your own spreadsheet Why choose sheet.best? Our primary goal is to provide great value for a fair price when converting your Spreadsheets into APIs, and we will always keep our word in it. We use it for our own projects, so it is in our best interest that it is constantly evolving and providing great value. Your feedback will be very appreciated!
