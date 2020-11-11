4

Sharing designs tooling

Hi guys,

I am looking to improve the way we share designs in my team.

I was wondering what tooling you guys use to share your design work in 2 distinct areas:

  • Firstly with stakeholders, developers and BA's?
  • Secondly across your design team, for general feedback and what you are working on (WYAWO) posts?

Any help would be much appreciated! Thanks

  • John Enderby, 31 minutes ago

    Good question!

    We did use Wake by InVision for a while to show work in progress between the team, but now that's been sunset we don't have a fallback for the more rough around the edges stuff.

    For stakeholders or clients we used collections in Abstract for a while, but are moving to Figma (from Sketch) so looking for a way to easily get similar functionality. We've either had folks create custom Confluence templates with embedded Figma files, or just linked directly to Figma for now.

    Interested to see what other folks do!

