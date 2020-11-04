2
What tools you use for UX research?
1 hour ago from Tadeáš Adamjak, Sales and Marketing assistant at UXtweak
I was wondering about all the kinds of tools you use for your reseach, since covid all the research I was a part has to be conducted remotely. I have personal experience with Optimal Workshop, UXtweak and HotJar. Are there any tools you would recommend?
