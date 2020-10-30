1 comment

  • Michael Andreuzza , 4 days ago

    Hello everyone,

    Well, this is a template that I am working on for https://new-wicked.netlify.app/ ( currently wickedtemplates.com. )

    I am building and designing while doing so. Is my first time going with a retro/brutalist style and I am enjoying a lot, to be honest. Would love to hear what you guys think and if you have any idea would love to hear it.

    The best part is that on mobile looks like the tape itself. see it here. https://wt001.netlify.app

    Have a great day.

    /mike

