No more 'lost-in-translation' designs with Anima 4.0. — the first design-to-development platform. [animapp.com]
4 hours ago from Avishay Cohen, CEO @ Anima App
Hi Designers,
We are thrilled to announce Anima 4.0. is now available!
Bring together developers and designers and collaborate over real code.
DEVELOPER FRIENDLY CODE — Anima saves you precious time by translating design into workable React code Clean, reusable code components that developers actually like to use.
CODE OVERRIDES — Select any component to override Anima’s code and see your overrides rendered in real-time.
CODE-BASED PROTOTYPES — Go from design to realistic prototype faster using your design tools. Transform static screen designs to fully interactive code-based high-fidelity prototypes that act like the real deal (because they are).
DESIGN TO DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION — Anima streamlines design and development collaboration by transforming the handoff into a continuous and integrated process.
Learn more out animapp.com. We'd love your have your feedback <3
Avishay and the Anima team
