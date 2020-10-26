4
What is the best design advice you’ve ever received? (youtube.com)
4 hours ago from Mischa Vaughn, Designer In Residence - Down Round
Today, Webflow launched a new video series titled Design Monday — where leading designers share their advice and best practices about everything design.
For the first episode, we asked designers at Apple, Netflix, Instagram, and more about the best design advice they’ve ever received.
A new episode premieres every other Monday on YouTube!
