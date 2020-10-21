3 comments

  • Marc Perel, 2 minutes ago

    Rob I really like the detail you've put into this but without being over-bearing, nice work.

    It's not easy to know how much work goes into the small details that give a project an extra edge.

    • Rob Hope, a minute ago

      ha yeah - overthinking is definitely something I'm good at. But I learn from these experiments and take them into almost all my projects.

      Cheers for the kind words:)

  • Rob Hope, 12 minutes ago

    Hey DN!

    I've put together a two-part design case study sharing how I'm experimenting with Yo! Podcast artwork concepts.

    Problem: Guests send inconsistent image angles, inconsistent color grades, difficult crops, background objects clash with text.

    Proposed Solution: Illustrated character portraits.

    So I took to Fiverr to outsource $5 designs from 6 different designers using the same brief. The results are fascinating!

    I don’t love em… I don’t hate em. The original photo route might actually be better. What do you think?

    If anything, I hope the breakdown sparks some ideas on your projects somehow!

