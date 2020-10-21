Using Fiverr to experiment with podcast illustration concepts (robhope.com)
3 hours ago from Rob Hope, One Page Love, Yo!
3 hours ago from Rob Hope, One Page Love, Yo!
Rob I really like the detail you've put into this but without being over-bearing, nice work.
It's not easy to know how much work goes into the small details that give a project an extra edge.
ha yeah - overthinking is definitely something I'm good at. But I learn from these experiments and take them into almost all my projects.
Cheers for the kind words:)
Hey DN!
I've put together a two-part design case study sharing how I'm experimenting with Yo! Podcast artwork concepts.
Problem: Guests send inconsistent image angles, inconsistent color grades, difficult crops, background objects clash with text.
Proposed Solution: Illustrated character portraits.
So I took to Fiverr to outsource $5 designs from 6 different designers using the same brief. The results are fascinating!
I don’t love em… I don’t hate em. The original photo route might actually be better. What do you think?
If anything, I hope the breakdown sparks some ideas on your projects somehow!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now