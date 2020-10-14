6
The 2020 Design Tools Survey is now open (uxtools.co)
2 hours ago from Taylor Palmer, UX @ Neighbor + uxtools.co
Hi friends, hoping the spam takeover of the DN front page doesn't hurt your participation in this survey.
I'm interested to see how the global pandemic has shaped the way we work. Please share with your design teams and communities to help gather richer data. Let me know if you have any issues or questions!
Thanks DN!
