Apple Magic Keyboard alternative
2 hours ago from Henrik Pettersson, Front-end Designer
Hi! Hope you’re doing well. I was wondering if you have any recommendations to an alternative to the Magic Keyboard? I don’t mind paying a premium price.
- I’m currently using the Logitech Craft keyboard which I like a lot. I just wish it was available as TKL.
- The keyboard must be high quality. I’m especially annoyed at keycaps where the key labels are basically stickers fading with use.
- I wish the keyboard to be somewhat low profile.
- Ten keyless (no numpad) design.
- It’s a requirment to be able to connect to two devices or more.
- ANSI layout (English/no special characters) is fine.
- No need to be mechanical.
- I know about the low profile Keychron keyboards but I don’t like the look of the keycaps. Do you know if there’s alternatives available?
- No need for backlit keycaps.
- No ”gaming” athletics please.
Thanks in advance!
