2

Apple Magic Keyboard alternative

2 hours ago from , Front-end Designer

Hi! Hope you’re doing well. I was wondering if you have any recommendations to an alternative to the Magic Keyboard? I don’t mind paying a premium price.

  • I’m currently using the Logitech Craft keyboard which I like a lot. I just wish it was available as TKL.
  • The keyboard must be high quality. I’m especially annoyed at keycaps where the key labels are basically stickers fading with use.
  • I wish the keyboard to be somewhat low profile.
  • Ten keyless (no numpad) design.
  • It’s a requirment to be able to connect to two devices or more.
  • ANSI layout (English/no special characters) is fine.
  • No need to be mechanical.
  • I know about the low profile Keychron keyboards but I don’t like the look of the keycaps. Do you know if there’s alternatives available?
  • No need for backlit keycaps.
  • No ”gaming” athletics please.

Thanks in advance!

1 comment

  • Dan GDan G, 2 minutes ago

    Vortex Race 3 (Silent Red) is what I have. I also have a Keychron K2 (Brown) I used for a few months but it never felt worth the price and I didn't enjoy using it.

    The Vortex isn't cheap but it's worth it for something you use 8–10 hours a day IMO. Having done a lot of research, it's the best non custom ISO mechanical I think.

    https://youtu.be/UuwfW2DBiao

    0 points