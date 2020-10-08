Apple Magic Keyboard alternative

Hi! Hope you’re doing well. I was wondering if you have any recommendations to an alternative to the Magic Keyboard? I don’t mind paying a premium price.

I’m currently using the Logitech Craft keyboard which I like a lot. I just wish it was available as TKL.

The keyboard must be high quality. I’m especially annoyed at keycaps where the key labels are basically stickers fading with use.

I wish the keyboard to be somewhat low profile.

Ten keyless (no numpad) design.

It’s a requirment to be able to connect to two devices or more.

ANSI layout (English/no special characters) is fine.

No need to be mechanical.

I know about the low profile Keychron keyboards but I don’t like the look of the keycaps. Do you know if there’s alternatives available?

No need for backlit keycaps.

No ”gaming” athletics please.

Thanks in advance!