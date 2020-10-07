2
Learn Web Development in Two Weeks
4 hours ago from Samay Shamdasani
We all know that learning to code can be really intimidating. However, as a designer, it can also be super helpful.
This is why I'm launching a new type of online course — one that's community-driven and centered around building real projects with HTML, CSS, and JS. And it's just two weeks long.
Here's the link: https://enlight.nyc/courses/web-development
Let me know if you have any thoughts, questions, or suggestions! :)
