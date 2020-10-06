2
1 comment
Arthur Klepchukov, a minute ago
"Google Workspace" is a clearer name than "G Suite," but boy do I hate those icons. The colors are on-brand but they all just kind of bleed together. The red & white simplicity of Gmail's icon and the blue & white of Google Calendar are entirely lost. I don't know what is going on with that fourth icon. I hope that doesn't replace the Docs, Sheets, and Slides, which are currently really easy to distinguish by color alone.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now