Complete guide on how to create an app like Netflix (webcluesinfotech.com)
9 hours ago from yvet tehopkins, Designer
9 hours ago from yvet tehopkins, Designer
Very helpful, thanks!
"Utilize the tech stack to build the app" is the part that I think a lot of people either think they can skip, or don't realize is important in the first place, so it was helpful to see it included when understanding how to create an app like Netflix.
Why Developing An App Like Netflix Is An Ideal Investment Choice For You?
It's crazy that more people don't develop an app like Netflix when it's clearly an ideal investment choice. Hopefully this complete guide on how to do it helps others do it!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now