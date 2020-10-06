6
Show DN: A Growing List of No-Code Educational Resources (learningnocode.com)
10 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder
10 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder
Very Helpful! :)
if youre going to create fake accounts levon please at least come up with something more interesting than "David Smith"
i'd rather read a laughably obvious fake comment from something a bit more creative.
It's just boring innit
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now