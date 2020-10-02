1 comment

  Dan Zaitsev, 39 minutes ago

    Hey DN!

    We just launched a new version with a marketplace module where Augmented Reality designers, developers and other creators can list for sale their templates, 3D models, source code and tutorials. Currently, we are looking for beta-testers and early adopters. Feel free to join us on http://catchar.io/ or Telegram https://t.me/catchar

