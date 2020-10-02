4
A web-community and marketplace for AR designers and creators (catchar.io)
3 hours ago from Dan Zaitsev, Entrepreneur ⚡️ Startupper
Hey DN!
We just launched a new version with a marketplace module where Augmented Reality designers, developers and other creators can list for sale their templates, 3D models, source code and tutorials. Currently, we are looking for beta-testers and early adopters. Feel free to join us on http://catchar.io/ or Telegram https://t.me/catchar
