Urbit Hosting, by Tlon (tlon.io)
7 hours ago from Edouard U., Designer at Tlon
Hi all, I'm a designer at Tlon, a company developing a new computer/new network from scratch.
Like, actually from scratch.
Our aim is to build a new network of computers from first principles, completely bypassing the classic unix stack that has sat around fundamentally unchanged since the 70s.
Our latest product release is a hosting service that makes running one of our computers as simple as signing up for any monthly service.
