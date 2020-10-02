1 comment

  • Edouard U.Edouard U., 7 hours ago

    Hi all, I'm a designer at Tlon, a company developing a new computer/new network from scratch.

    Like, actually from scratch.

    Our aim is to build a new network of computers from first principles, completely bypassing the classic unix stack that has sat around fundamentally unchanged since the 70s.

    Our latest product release is a hosting service that makes running one of our computers as simple as signing up for any monthly service.

    0 points