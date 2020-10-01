1 comment

  • Zander Whitehurst, a minute ago

    Hey DN ✌️

    I'm currently experimenting live with Neuomorphism. Why? Well, I'm genuinely interested to see how it performs vs our standard UI. I'll be tracking it over the next few months and writing up a solid review of how this UI genuinely performs live.

    I'll be mainly using Hotjar, Heap Analytics, and a series of surveys to gather some real metrics on the performance of this UI. Every article I've read on Neu is subjective and typically pulls Dribbble designs in for review.

    This experiment is live and already the results have been fascinating for me to track!

