2

Why is Jobs to Be Done such a confusing framework?

2 hours ago from , Designer

What do you think about this framework in general? Would you translate the confusing term "jobs to be done" to "user needs" or to another term?

Have you tried using it in client workshops? How do clients react to this exercise?

I'm dying to find out is this worth implementing in the process.

2 comments

  • Seymour Butz, 35 minutes ago

    What do you think is confusing about it? "Jobs" is meant to encapsulate what a person is trying to accomplish in a given circumstance, in other words, give context to what they are trying to do and why. Whereas writing "user needs" can lead to specs full of things like "User should be able to click on this button to do X. User should be able to filter by Y. User should be able to search by keyword. Etc" that don't capture the why.

    I'm not that well versed in JTBD, but in my limited exposure I've found it to be a useful way to think about describing new features compared to more classic user stories.

