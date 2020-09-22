Why is Jobs to Be Done such a confusing framework?
2 hours ago from Marina Jukić, Designer
What do you think about this framework in general? Would you translate the confusing term "jobs to be done" to "user needs" or to another term?
Have you tried using it in client workshops? How do clients react to this exercise?
I'm dying to find out is this worth implementing in the process.
