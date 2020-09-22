Does anyone here design with an Apple Magic Mouse 2?
4 hours ago from Barbara M., Product Designer
Does your screen also shake like a polaroid picture?
It's especially frustrating in Sketch/Figma. The mouse is very sensitive to any small movement of my index finger. I tried everything, mouse settings, Accessibility settings, ... the only way I can avoid it is deactivating scrolling but I haven't paid €85 to have a mouse that doesn't scroll.
Does anyone else have the same problem?
