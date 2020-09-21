Superhuman Website Review: How not to design a website (jamboard.google.com)
2 hours ago from Lauren Holliday, laurenholliday.com
Did the author of this review know something about start-ups? I used Superhuman, I didn't like it, to clarify Im not a fan boy.
1) since I know Superhuman, they have the same landing page, It's look like they have a lot of work to do.
2) Still with that "horrible" website (I didn't like either), the get a ton of money on funding.
3) That website makes enough request access that they can't manage, so they prioritize referrals.
4) A good UX is that one who achieve the objective, its seems like this website make his job.
Too much theory and Dribbble, and no business/product orientation.
Hi!
I do happen to know a lot about startups, as I've had a lot of my own, and I've worked for startups in the marketing department for the last 10 years.
Re No 2: Isn't that sad af?! It's all about the TEAM and that Rahul successfully founded Rapportive and has loads of YC-like connections. That's why I mention "walled garden." Also, with that much money they should have a legit website. Shows they don't value marketing and just assume they're the best.
Re No. 3: There's NO proof they have 100k people on waiting list. It only gets 169.9k visits / month, according to SimilarWeb. What would that conversion rate be? It's sad fact that A LOT of startups straight up lie. Not saying this is the case here but I would be far from surprised.
4) You're on DN. You're not a mainstream audience visitor. This was from the point of view outside this niche tech community.
not sure I understand last comment.
