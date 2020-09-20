Prosaic: an intentionally simple, static blogging platform (prosaic.blog)
8 hours ago from John Quealy, Product Designer
Static site generators are an "easy" way to start an independent blog or website but getting started still requires a lot of technical expertise. So we started with the idea of removing the overhead of getting it set up by running a hosted version of Jekyll, like WordPress(.com) or Ghost(Pro).
While there are plenty of options for using a headless CMS with a static site generator, they typically aren't designed to be an end-to-end hosted solution aimed at non-developer users. And their editors tend to mimic a traditional CMS, falling somewhere between a simple what-you-see-is-never-what-you-get and an overly complicated drag-and-drop experience.
For the design of our editing experience, we have taken inspiration from Ghost (1.0) and note-taking applications like Evernote or Notion because we want it to feel content-focused and personal.
